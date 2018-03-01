Live-action 'Far Cry 5' short film heads to Amazon Prime

Far Cry 5 is shaping up to be the most intriguing entry in the long-running series. It's the first Far Cry game to be set in America, and it's also a timely look at religious extremism. You'll be able to get an early glimpse at its world with Inside Eden's Gate , a live-action short film that's headed to Amazon Prime video on March 5. It'll follow a group of vloggers as they investigate the doomsday cult, The Project at Eden's Gate, in Montana. The short will star Kyle Gallner (American Sniper) and Greg Bryk (A History of Violence), who also plays the head of Eden's Gate in Far Cry 5.

We're still awaiting more details on this short film, but at first glance it seems like an intriguing way to get players ready for Far Cry 5. Of course, video game films haven't exactly been successful (just look at the horrific 2008 Far Cry movie). But a streaming short film is a much lower risk than a traditional theatrical release.