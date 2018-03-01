Nike teams up with Headspace for 'mindful' guided runs

Nike says the Headspace guides will help you feel in control and will stop your thoughts from drifting to your to-do lists or your unanswered work emails. The hope is for you to reach your running goals and be at peace after every run without those distractions clouding your mind. "When we are running mindfully," according to Puddicombe, "we are actively creating the conditions for that sense of flow, meaning everything is enhanced, from technique and motivation to focus and recovery."

If you're more of a gym person than a runner, you'll benefit more from Headspace's workout tips on Nike's Training Club (NTC) app. Like the audio-guided runs, they can also help you tune out distracting thoughts, so you can focus on your workout and improve your performance. You'll find new Headspace workout stories and tips on your NTC feed and Collection workouts every Monday.