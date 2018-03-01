Trump will meet video game execs to discuss school violence

NEW: President Trump to meet with video game industry executives next week as part of ongoing debate over school safety. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 1, 2018

This sounds strangely like the discussion that came up following the Columbine high school shootings in 1999; violent video games and heavy metal music were both seen as culprits that contributed to the two shooters' violent state of mind. The theory that violent video games lead to real-life violence has come up time and again, but there haven't been any conclusive studies showing that to be the case. Just last month, the University of York published a study finding "no evidence" to support a link between violent video games and violent behavior. Back in 2015, the American Psychological found a link between violent video games and increased aggression, but failed to find sufficient evidence to link violent games and criminal violence.

It's not clear who Trump will meet with or what the substance of these discussions will be; Saunders' comments didn't reveal much beyond the plans to meet next week.