UK and Australia are monitoring their domains with Have I Been Pwned

So, to make things more efficient, he's set up the service to allow the UK's National Cyber Security Centre and the Australian Cyber Security Centre to be able to search for any .gov.uk or .gov.au domain, respectively. This way, the governments can search all government-associated domains all at one time rather than each individual department having to do it separately themselves.

Regarding why he's providing the service for free, Hunt said "We really want governments to do their best to protect the folks working in their departments; many of them are working in capacities that help protect our respective nations from all sorts of threats and increasingly, as we all know, that means online threats as well."

Hunt's tools are incredibly popular. Recently, Hunt's leaked password search service Pwned Passwords was incorporated into 1Password, making it easy for 1Password subscribers to check if their passwords have been exposed in any number of data breaches. Others who have implemented the new version of Pwned Passwords include Cloudflare, Nextcloud, Azure Functions and Iowa State University.