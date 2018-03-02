UK and Australia are monitoring their domains with Have I Been Pwned

A lot of people have used Troy Hunt's Have I Been Pwned to see if their email addresses are attached to any services that have experienced data breaches. Large organizations can also use it to search their domain names as a group and now, the service counts the UK and Australian governments among them.
As Hunt explained in a blog post: "Amongst those verified domain searches are government departments and they too are enormously varied; local councils, legal and health services, telecoms and infrastructure etc...The thing is, loads of government departments within different countries have all been running these searches independently and that means an awful lot of duplication of effort has been going on."