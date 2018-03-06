Audi put 250 camouflaged e-tron prototypes on Geneva’s roads

While we patiently wait for Audi to unveil the production version of the upcoming e-tron SUV, the automaker has decided to flood the roads of Geneva with camouflaged prototypes. The company also showed off a prototype during the unveiling of the A6. Like the ones on the street, it looks like a giant QR code.
The e-tron is Audi's badge for its upcoming electric vehicle line. It was previously used as the name of its plug-in hybrid A3.
Meanwhile, the new 311-mile range electric SUV will get a proper unveiling in August of this year. For now, if you happen to be in Geneva, keep an eye out, with 250 on the road, they should be easy to spot.