MoviePass pulls 'unused app location' features from its iOS app

Two days after we started reporting on comments by MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe about his company tracking users after they leave the theater, there's an update for its iOS app. According to the notes, it contains "Theater & Movie Search performance improvements. Removed unused app location capability." The company hasn't provided a firm denial about whether tracking of regular customers extends beyond what's described by the privacy policy, but something has changed.

We checked with MoviePass and received this statement from a spokesperson.

Today, MoviePass released a new app update, including the removal of some unused app location capabilities. While part of our vision includes using location-based marketing to enhance the movie-going experience for our members, we aren't using some of that functionality today. Our members will always have the option to choose the location-based services that are right for them today and in the future.

So, MoviePass users, are you satisfied?