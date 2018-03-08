Amazon may finally bring its full retail business to Brazil

The tech giant reportedly plans to buy directly from manufacturers and to resell the products in the country. Reuters also says that Amazon will use its own transportation and call centers in Brazil for customer service and will store its goods in its facilities in Greater Sao Paulo. Amazon has neither confirmed nor denied the report but told the publication that it has been holding "hundreds of meetings with potential vendors and suppliers about its business in Brazil and possible future plans" over the past five years.

Amazon selling products directly in Brazil doesn't sound farfetched, considering it's been expanding its operations in other regions, as well. Just before 2017 ended, the company opened its Marketplace in Australia, selling more than just e-books in the country.