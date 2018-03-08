'Octopath Traveler' heads to Nintendo Switch on July 13th

Square Enix's gorgeously retro game, Octopath Traveler, is arriving on the Switch very soon. Nintendo has revealed on today's Direct stream that the game, developed by the same people behind the critically-acclaimed RPG series Bravely Default, will be available on July 13th. The game giant has also introduced two new characters you can play as: a merchant named Tressa, who can acquire new items from just about anyone, and Alfyn the apothecary, who has the ability to dig for more information than any other character.