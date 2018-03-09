ASOS’ visual search tool is now available to all of its shoppers

Last August, retailer ASOS launched its Style Match tool in select markets. It lets users take a picture or upload an image -- whether it be a photo they've taken, a screenshot or something from a magazine -- and then search ASOS' products for clothing or accessories in that image. So for instance, if the shoes your favorite actor was wearing on their latest red carpet strike your fancy, you can take that image, tap the camera icon in the ASOS app search bar, upload the image, focus on the shoes and search. The app will bring up items ASOS sells that are similar to what you're looking for. Style Match has been largely limited to the UK so far, but today, ASOS is making Style Match available to all of its 16 million active customers on both iOS and Android.
Style Match is similar to Pinterest's Lens tool, which launched last year, and eBay's Image Search function. And it certainly makes sense given how users tend to shop with ASOS. The company says that 80 percent of its UK traffic and 70 percent of its UK sales come from users on mobile devices and since ASOS carries around 85,000 products, being able to get right to the items you want is certainly a useful addition to the app.
Style Match is rolling out to all ASOS markets today.