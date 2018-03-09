ASOS’ visual search tool is now available to all of its shoppers

Style Match is similar to Pinterest's Lens tool, which launched last year, and eBay's Image Search function. And it certainly makes sense given how users tend to shop with ASOS. The company says that 80 percent of its UK traffic and 70 percent of its UK sales come from users on mobile devices and since ASOS carries around 85,000 products, being able to get right to the items you want is certainly a useful addition to the app.

Style Match is rolling out to all ASOS markets today.