Microsoft Pix can add business card info to your contacts

Last year, Microsoft introduced new Pix features that optimized camera settings for pictures taken of whiteboards, documents and business cards. And Microsoft has been integrating LinkedIn into its other products since purchasing the company in 2016. In October, Microsoft integrated LinkedIn with Outlook.com, bringing your contacts' LinkedIn profile information into your inbox, and last month, the company released its LinkedIn-powered Resume Assistant for Office 365 subscribers.

"Pix is powered by AI to streamline and enhance the experience of taking a picture with a series of intelligent actions: recognizing the subject of a photo, inferring users' intent and capturing the best quality picture," Josh Weisberg, a Microsoft Research principal program manager, said in a statement. "It's the combination of both understanding and intelligently acting on a users' intent that sets Pix apart. Today's update works with LinkedIn to add yet another intelligent dimension to Pix's capabilities."