Xbox One will automatically use your TV's game mode

Many TVs have a game mode that disables image processing to reduce lag, but it can be a pain if you regularly do things besides gaming. Do really want to switch the mode off every time you want to watch Netflix? You might not have to before long. Microsoft has unveiled a bevy of upcoming Xbox One updates that include support for Auto Low Latency Mode. If you have a compatible TV (some Samsung models will qualify), it'll recognize your Xbox and invoke its low-lag mode only when you're actually playing -- all your TV's processing will come back the moment you curl up with a movie. The improvement arrives later in 2018.