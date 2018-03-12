Scientology is launching a TV network with streaming options

The group had hinted about the possibility of a TV offering as far back as 2016, when it opened its own media studio, but it has never formally discussed plans.

To some extent, this is a defensive move. Scientology hasn't aggressively adopted online video, but its critics certainly have. The 2015 HBO documentary Going Clear has been available on Netflix for a while, and details some of the allegations of systemic abuse and harassment leveled against the organization. It's not hard to find YouTube videos documenting similar claims, either. While an internet-savvy network isn't likely to change many minds (especially not when it's relatively late to the party), it's hard to imagine the image-obsessed outfit letting its many challengers go unanswered.