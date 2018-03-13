Amazon's gold Kindle Oasis reminds everyone how rich you are

The Kindle Oasis is a conspicuous display of wealth by its very nature (you have money to burn if you can spend $250 on an e-reader in 2018), but apparently Amazon didn't think it was ostentatious enough. The internet giant is taking US pre-orders for a Champagne Gold version of the Oasis that includes the same 7-inch screen, water resistance and Audible support of the regular black model, just in a slightly garish I-have-money color. Amazon pitches it as a stylish option ideal for "Mom or the fashionable traveler." Let's be real, though -- you're buying it because you want to be seen using it.
Here's the kicker: it's more expensive, too. Unlike Apple and many other companies fond of gold-hued devices, Amazon will charge a $30 premium ($280 total) for the gold Oasis when it ships to the US on March 22nd (it's been available in China for a while). And that's with ads reducing the price -- Amazon is asking $300 if you want to go ad-free. You're going to be paying a lot just to stand out while you read the latest suspense novel.