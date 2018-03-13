Imgur's Snapchat-style GIF collections come to Android

Imgur's bid to bring Snapchat-like Stories to the GIF world is no loner confined to iOS. It's releasing an updated Android app that brings Snacks and the Feed to a wider array of devices. Snacks, as before, lives under the search tab and gives you a curated Story-style gallery of GIFs you can sit back and watch when you're looking to be entertained. The Feed, meanwhile, sits in your home section and lets you follow both Imgur users and tags to keep up with the latest GIF trends.