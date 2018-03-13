London’s best orchestra is putting on a PlayStation concert

PlayStation, Classic FM and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra are teaming up to bring new meaning to the term "gaming culture". This May, PlayStation in Concert comes to London's Royal Albert Hall, bringing to life music used in games from Original PlayStation, PS2, PS3 and PS4, performed by the 80-strong Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and City of London Choir. Expect the sweeping soundscapes of The Last of Us, The Last Guardian, Everybody's Gone to the Rapture and LittleBigPlanet, among others. And there will be a "spectacular" light show, too.
The show will be presented by Jessica Curry, one of the leading authorities in computer game music and presenter of High Score, the first series on British radio focused squarely on video game music. And to make the merging of old and new even sweeter, the show will see the Royal Albert Hall use EnCue for the first time – a real time programme note app that pushes content to the audience's smartphones alongside the musical happenings on stage. The concert takes place on May 30th, with tickets starting at £20.