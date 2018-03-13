Neato's voice-activated Botvac arrives in the US for $800

Neato first unveiled the Botvac D7 Connected vacuum over six months ago and it has finally arrived in the US and Europe. The company's flagship robotic vacuum packs a lot of tech, including Amazon Alexa and Google Home voice control, a floor planner that lets you set no-go zones (pet and children's areas, for instance), and the LaserSmart system that can guide it in the dark. It supports IFTTT, Android Wear and Apple Watch, and using the iOS and Android Neato app, you can check coverage maps to see where it has cleaned.
Speaking of, Neato promises the "deepest clean you can get" with the Botvac D7 Connected, thanks to the "robust suction," a turbo mode and new brush system. It also looks the part of a flagship robot vac with a new metallic finish that's resistant to dings and scratches. The Botvac D7 Connected is now available in the US for $800, or £799 and €899 in the UK and Europe, respectively. That's $100 less than iRobot's flagship Roomba 980, which has similar features, by the way.