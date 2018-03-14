Anyone can make Facebook Instant Games

Creators don't have to start from scratch: Facebook already has a number of recommended game engines to use with the platform.

Games have clearly been a mainstay of Facebook for a long while. The Instant Games tech is really a logical extension of the social network's strategy. It makes games (and importantly for Facebook, the ads that run alongside them) available in more places, and eliminates the long load times you sometimes see with more conventional games. No, this isn't likely to upend the conventional game market, but it could make gaming decidedly more accessible.