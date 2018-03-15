BBC game helps kids lead the fight against fake news

The BBC announced its youth-focused fake news-fighting initiative last year. Its ambition, clearly, is to equip kids with the skills they need to make sensible judgement calls on the media they consume. Right now, fake news is causing ripples both online and in the real world -- undoubtedly a more informed future generation will help to mitigate that.

The game, developed by animation studio Aardman, launches today on BBC School Report News Day, which sees journalists and editors head into schools around the UK to share their skills, hold workshops and give students a behind-the-scenes look at the workings of a fast-paced media company.