Art and tech studio Eyebeam opens calls for one-year residencies

Like the past two open calls, this year has a theme: Access, from the perspective of equity. Specifically, they're looking for folks interested in creating to explore: Access to physical space, access to information, access as it relates to disability, gender, race, socioeconomic positions, sexual-orientations, as well as ecosystems and environmental access, according to Eyebeam's website. If you're interested, the collective will accept applications until April 11th.

Learn more below, and make sure to apply by April 11th, 2018.https://t.co/2IMUAhi30i pic.twitter.com/qXqvv9t47z — Eyebeam (@eyebeamnyc) March 7, 2018