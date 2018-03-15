Casio revives its musical, game-playing calculator from the '80s

So far, the price point is to be determined, though the expected retail price may be around JPY 2,000. Sales outside Japan are yet to be determined, too. According to the Japanese-language press release, "The calculator is equipped with a simple and fun shooting game that intercepts approaching 'number' invaders by pressing the decimal key as many times to match the numbers in the target." The device will also work as a basic calculator, with a tax function, battery and solar power options and an extra-large number display.