Karlie Kloss' coding camp covers more cities and languages this year

At the end of the two-week camp, those attending build and present a functional mobile app or website that they share with others during the camp's demonstration day. According to Kode with Klossy, previous campers have developed apps that assist with ADHD, help girls find local tech mentors and connect users with volunteer opportunities that mesh with their interests. "What we do at Kode With Klossy goes beyond teaching computer science -- we empower our scholars to use their coding skills to make a difference in their communities," Kloss said in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Teach For America this year to create collaborative and creative learning environments where our scholars not only learn code, but build self-confidence, teamwork and communication skills. I am so unbelievably proud of our growing community and very excited to welcome 1,000 girls this summer."

This year, Kode with Klossy partnered with Teach For America to recruit and hire the 50 camp instructors that will be running this summer's camps. You can see a full list of where the 2018 camps will be available, apply for a spot or nominate a girl for a scholarship here. Applications are due April 15th.