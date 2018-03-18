GE test-flies the world's largest jet engine

All that extra brawn is necessary. The GE9X is destined for Boeing's stretched-out 777X series, where even the smaller -8X variant will carry 353 passengers (the larger -9X will haul 407). There's even talk of a mammoth 450-passenger 10X that would compete with the likes of Airbus' A380. If Boeing is going to compete in that size class while promising a more efficient design (it's 10 percent more efficient than the GE90), it has to step up its design skills.

The GE9X should be certified for flight in 2019, when the 777X should undergo its first test flight. Full-on commercial service isn't expected until December of that year at the earliest. Whenever it is ready, it could easily influence air travel by sparking more competition for long-haul flights. After all, you may fly with a carrier more often if there are more available seats at the times you prefer to leave.