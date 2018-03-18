NASA's portable antennas help bring space data back to Earth

The system only needs power and internet access, and can handle multiple spacecraft at a time -- handy for cubesats and other small satellites that might fly in packs.

ATLAS Links will be stuck in the lab for a while, but there are promises of future "shadow" missions where the antennas operate alongside regular stations connected to NASA's Near Earth Network. If all goes smoothly, these antennas could supplement spaceflights and even serve as backups should the worst happen and a fixed station goes down. Mission crews wouldn't have to endure lengthy silences before finding out whether a spacecraft has collected the info they need... or whether or not it's still alive.