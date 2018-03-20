'Apocalypse Cow' is a platform game inspired by 'Wreck-It Ralph'

Throughout Penny's journey, you'll see levels with visuals, items and enemies that are reminiscent of those in a Super Mario game, like the iconic green pipes and deadly gray blocks that are looking to stomp you. The latter are basically Thwomps on steroids, with spinning blue blades that will slice you into tiny pieces. That's what's great about Apocalypse Cow, it isn't just a quirky, colorful platform game -- it can also get pretty gory as you make your way past levels.

Altogether there are three different worlds that Penny can travel between, each made up of different missions that lead you to your ultimate goal: discovering the root cause of the glitch that's ravaging everything around you. And if you're wondering where the name for Apocalypse Cow came from, well, it actually has very little do with cows. The game's developer told Engadget that the team couldn't find a title until someone said, "Why don't we just call it Apocalypse Cow?" After that, the next step was to actually bring some cow elements to the game, so Monsters decided to make the big boss an angry robotic bovine.