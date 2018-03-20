Cambridge Analytica CEO: 'we ran all the digital campaign' for Trump

At the same time Cambridge Analytica announced it's suspending CEO Alexander Nix, Channel 4 News released a second report on the company based on undercover videos. In this report, it shows executives claiming that their work was responsible for Trump's "narrow victory" by 40,000 votes in three states. Nix said in the video that "We did all the research, all the data, all the analytics, all the targeting, we ran all the digital campaign, the television campaign and our data informed all the strategy."

In a quote that may be more relevant due to the ongoing investigations, he also said the company uses "self-destructing email" to avoid leaving any trace of its communications. In his words, the candidate (Trump) is "always" the puppet, told by his campaign team what to do and say, while politicians who asked questions after the fact weren't technical enough to understand what happened.