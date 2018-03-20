Show More Results

Engadget giveaway: Win a Samsung Galaxy S9 courtesy of Speck!

The prize pack also includes a Presidio Folio Leather case to keep it safe and sound.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
10m ago in Mobile
Samsung's recently released Galaxy S9 smartphones have received a good amount of praise, often listed among the best Android devices you can buy. The camera performs well in low light and you get speedy overall performance packed into a sleek design. These features do come at a premium price and anyone making the investment should know that a case is a wise move.

That's why this week, Speck has offered a Samsung Galaxy S9 in midnight black along with its own Presidio Folio Leather case (also black) for one lucky reader. This is the company's first 10-foot drop protective folio case, so it should keep your handset safe in most daily scenarios. It also includes a hidden slot for three cards, helping your phone double as wallet and portable computer. (The case will also be available for the iPhone X, if Android's not your thing.) You have up to three chances at winning a Samsung Galaxy S9 and Speck Presidio Folio Leather case when you hit up the Rafflecopter widget below. Good luck!

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. One (1) winner will receive one (1) Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone (Black, 64GB, Unlocked, $719.99 approximate value) and one Speck Presidio FOLIO LEATHER case (Black, $54.95 approximate value).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until March 21st at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

