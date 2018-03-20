HP’s tiny laser printers are the length of a pencil

Today, HP revealed the LaserJet Pro M15 and M28 series, which are the smallest laser printers in their class. These tiny printers are about the length of a No. 2 pencil, yet still are able to print 18–19 pages per minute. These printers are also mobile-optimized; thanks to the HP Smart App, users can control the printer entirely from their smartphones. The printer supports Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, WiFi Direct and is Mopria certified.