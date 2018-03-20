YouTube makes it easier to livestream directly from your browser

YouTube has a new way to lure you away from broadcasting on services like Twitch: make it as easy as possible. The service has launched a feature that lets you livestream directly from your web browser with virtually no effort. You'll need to use Chrome for now (other browsers are coming), but you won't need anything else beyond your webcam and the few seconds it takes to snap a thumbnail photo. And if you'd prefer to go live on your phone, it'll be easier there in the future.