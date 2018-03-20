Orbitz data breach exposed 880,000 payment cards

"Ensuring the safety and security of the personal data of our customers and our partners' customers is very important to us," Orbitz said in a statement. "We deeply regret the incident, and we are committed to doing everything we can to maintain the trust of our customers and partners." The company said that it is notifying those that might have been impacted by the breach and is offering a year of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. It's also offering to assist its affected partners in notifying their customers.

Orbitz, which is owned by Expedia, said that its current website was not affected by the breach. "We took immediate steps to investigate the incident and enhance security and monitoring of the affected platform," Orbitz said. "As part of our investigation and remediation work, we brought in a leading third party forensic investigation firm and other cybersecurity experts, began working with law enforcement and took swift action to eliminate and prevent unauthorized access to the platform."