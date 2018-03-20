TCL's wallet-friendly 6-Series Roku TVs will be available by May 1st

TCL's previous venture, the P-Series, really impressed reviewers with its affordable price point, bright screen and good contrast, but it was limited to just one size: 55 inches. The new 6-Series will be available in both 55 and 65 inches. The Verge reports that the price point on the 55-inch 6-Series will be $650, the same as the P-Series. It's unclear how much the 65-inch model will cost.

The 6-Series is a premium line, which features Dolby Vision and an attractive brushed metal design. The displays will also come with a Roku TV voice remote, three HDMI ports, 802.11ac WiFi and Ethernet. TCL has put extra effort into improving the picture quality for this line, with HDR Pro Gamma and Contrast Control Zone technology. The 6-Series will have better control over backlighting than the P-Series, which means deeper blacks, even when another part of the image is bright.