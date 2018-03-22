Venmo temporarily halts instant money transfers

Venmo didn't go into detail when asked about the pause, but said it was done to handle "technical issues." Some users should already see it coming back.

This isn't the first hiccup with the service. The Verge noted that Venmo took the feature down in February due to a "brief disruption." It's not a good look for Venmo to freeze one of its most valuable features, however, and the removal comes when PayPal, Square and Zelle all have their own instant money transfer options. Venmo risks ceding ground if its immediate payments aren't as reliable as those of its rivals.