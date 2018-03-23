Apple proposes 13 emojis representing those with disabilities

Apple said that it worked with the American Council of the Blind, the Cerebral Palsy Foundation and the National Association of the Deaf to develop the 13 proposed additions. "Currently, emoji provide a wide range of options, but may not represent the experiences of those with disabilities," it said. "Diversifying the options available helps fill a significant gap and provides a more inclusive experience for all."

Unicode has approved 157 new emojis that should hit phones sometime in August. They include red-haired individuals, female superheroes and more skin tone options. Apple's proposal will now be reviewed by the Unicode Technical Committee.