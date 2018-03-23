Apple proposes 13 emojis representing those with disabilities

Apple has proposed a set of new emojis representing those with vision, hearing and motor disabilities, BuzzFeed News reports. Included are emojis of guide and service dogs, people with canes, individuals signing the word "deaf," an ear with a hearing aid, people in wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs. "This is not meant to be a comprehensive list of all possible depictions of disabilities, but to provide an initial starting point for greater representation for diversity within the emoji universe," Apple said in its Unicode Consortium proposal.
Apple said that it worked with the American Council of the Blind, the Cerebral Palsy Foundation and the National Association of the Deaf to develop the 13 proposed additions. "Currently, emoji provide a wide range of options, but may not represent the experiences of those with disabilities," it said. "Diversifying the options available helps fill a significant gap and provides a more inclusive experience for all."
Unicode has approved 157 new emojis that should hit phones sometime in August. They include red-haired individuals, female superheroes and more skin tone options. Apple's proposal will now be reviewed by the Unicode Technical Committee.