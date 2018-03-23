Red Bull built an underground eSports bar in London

Riot Games, the developer behind eSports phenomenon League of Legends, has some ideas of how to make use of the space. The company is currently reworking its tournament structure in the UK and held a "workshop" with eight professional teams at the Sphere yesterday. The squads were able to provide feedback on previous tournaments, or "splits", and ask questions about the new Forge of Champions competition launching this summer. "Maybe we'll always use the Red Bull Gaming Sphere as a kick-off event for each quarter," Mo Fadl, head of UK eSports for Riot Games hinted.

He thinks the venue could be used for community-centric events such as player meet and greets and interactive 'ask me anything' streams. "Suddenly we have a space here where we invite maybe the biggest streamer in Europe, the biggest teams in Europe, pro players coming down, and then normal community guys have a chance to meet them," he said. To build a better relationship with the fans, it could hold smaller exhibition games between a professional team and rookie squads. As Forge of Champions grows, it could also host early match-ups in large, anyone-can-enter tournament brackets.

"For that, we need locations," Fadl said. "This is a perfect location where we can say 'Guys, three times this week we'll have tournaments happening in the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London. Come here and play.'"

Red Bull has some events of its own lined up. The Sphere won't be open 24/7 like a gaming bar, but there will be a "Friday Night Brawl" every week from 5 to 10pm. The game will change with each brawl and the winner, at least on March 23rd, will walk away with a £100 (roughly $141) cash prize. Attendance will be limited to 32 players, however, who have pre-registered online. The beverage brand will also be hosting casual "practice quarters" every other Thursday, starting with some Street Fighter V sessions in April, and workshops with Dota 2 analyst Purge.

It's an experimental, scattershot lineup. But Dean says that's a good thing — the Sphere has everything an eSports fan might want, and now it's down to the community to decide what it should be used for. "[Red Bull] has obviously spent a decent amount of resources and money making this amazing facility," he said. "It's got the computers, it's got the consoles, it's got the streaming facilities, it's got the internet, and it's in a cool location. Now it's up to the community to decide how it engages with this space."

It's an expensive gamble, but one that Red Bull has taken before. Last month, the company set up a Gaming Sphere in Tokyo that can host up to 150 people. Both are a footnote in a ridiculous marketing budget that includes soccer and Formula One teams, recording artists, and a skydive from the Earth's stratosphere. Even if the venues are an abject failure, they probably won't hurt Red Bull's bottom line. That's why the Spheres have been able to open with such a vague business model. eSports is a booming industry and the company seems confident that with enough time, they will figure out a way to provide value to the community.

Jamie Rigg contributed to this report.