Sonos to temporarily pull ads from Facebook, Google and Twitter

"The gesture we are making this week, while small, is meant to meaningfully support the growth of an ecosystem of groups working solely for the social good when it comes to tech," Sonos said in a statement. "We believe that our industry -- and society as a whole -- will be healthier if companies like Sonos and Facebook exist in an ecosystem that includes a vibrant activist community focused on advancing the social good." The company also said that it won't post on Facebook or Instagram next week.

In regards to why it won't be instituting a more long-term ad pull, Sonos said that social platforms can be an effective way to reach customers and share its mission. "Despite the flaws of these massive digital networks, we fundamentally believe in the power of technology to bring us together and to create deeper, shared experiences." It said, adding, "Now is the time to have the hard discussions and to support those who drive things forward in an effort to make us all better technologists and more educated consumers of technology."