Microsoft’s Edge browser is out for iPad and Android tablets

Microsoft's Edge browser released for iPhone and Android late last year with a promise to come to iPad "soon." Now, after a quick beta period, the app is ready for a full release onto iPad and Android tablets.
Microsoft updated its November blog post focusing on Microsoft Edge for mobile devices, noting that users can take advantage of cross-platform sync with their browser use on PC, along with features like "Favorites (including Roaming Favorites), Reading List, New Tab Page, Reading View and Roaming Passwords in Microsoft Edge across all of your devices."