‘Pokémon Go’ fetch quests could bring you closer to Mew

The rewards break down as such: completing one Field Research Task will earn you one Stamp, and if you collect seven of those you'll snag a Research Breakthrough, with the tease that you could encounter a Legendary pocket monster.

The update starts rolling out this week, just in time for spring and the ensuing warmer weather. Will it be enough to draw people to parks and public places to start catching again? Or, were they all turned off by the disastrous Chicago meet-up last year? We'll have to wait and see.