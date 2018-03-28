Apple trains Chicago teachers to put coding in more classrooms

Teachers will also have options for in-school coaching and mentorship to make sure they're comfortable with the curriculum when they're in front of actual students.

This isn't coming out of nowhere. Apple had already been working with Chicago to expand its Everyone Can Code program across the city. However, it does address a common problem with initiatives to bring coding to schools: educating the teachers themselves. It's relatively easy for tech giants to supply devices and course material, but that doesn't matter much if the teachers don't have a good grip on the information they're passing along. Apple clearly stands to gain from this (more kids will grow up using its products), but it could benefit the larger educational community if teachers feel more at ease with technology on a broader level.