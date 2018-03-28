Volkswagen goes full America with its truck concept

Volkswagen's head of design Klaus Bischoff said that the truck is, "built for America by Americans" in reference to its plant in Tennessee where the Tanoak would be built if the automaker decides to put it into production. Based on the Atlas MQB platform, the pickup looks more like it's ready for adventure than hauling hay and tools. To that end, the automaker called it a lifestyle utility vehicle.

The exterior does look rugged though (it's even got a hitch) and the bed is ready for you to throw either your quad, mountain bike, or kayaks in it. Meanwhile, the interior caters to the fans of technology and luxury that enjoy the feeling of being pampered after a long day of experiencing the many splendors of the American outdoors.