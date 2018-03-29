Brace yourselves for more Alexa lamps

Alexa-enabled devices are pretty ubiquitous these days, especially speakers with the Amazon tech built in. The same can't be said of smart lamps, however, with the C by GE Sol a rare exception. Amazon just released a design reference that gives third-party manufacturers a leg up in creating their own white-box products that use Alexa. Amazon has chosen two speakers (from Junlam and Narui) and one smart lamp from Adition, each of which have been approved by Amazon.