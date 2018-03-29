Spike Lee’s ‘Pass Over’ brings the drama of live theater to Amazon Prime

My new film @PassOverMovie is coming to @PrimeVideo on April 20. Check out the official trailer.pic.twitter.com/PMyjhyHL6n — Spike Lee (@SpikeLee) March 29, 2018

Lee filmed a 2017 performance of the play Pass Over during the its run at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater. The production takes Waiting For Godot's two-person existentialist setup and stages it in a city, besetting the pair of black leads with a predatory cop and clueless white bystander. It's a recording of a play before an audience, but this isn't local Shakespeare on public access: Lee brings all his deft cinematic flair to frame powerful performances by actors Jon Michael Hill and Julian Parker. The filmed play comes to Amazon Video on April 20th.