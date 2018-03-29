Spike Lee’s ‘Pass Over’ brings the drama of live theater to Amazon Prime

Despite Spike Lee going over to Netflix to reimagine his classic film She's Gotta Have It as a series, the cinema auteur has deep ties with Amazon. He created its first original film, the musical Chi-Raq, and has another project debuting on the streaming provider later next month: Pass Over, a film-play hybrid.
Lee filmed a 2017 performance of the play Pass Over during the its run at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater. The production takes Waiting For Godot's two-person existentialist setup and stages it in a city, besetting the pair of black leads with a predatory cop and clueless white bystander. It's a recording of a play before an audience, but this isn't local Shakespeare on public access: Lee brings all his deft cinematic flair to frame powerful performances by actors Jon Michael Hill and Julian Parker. The filmed play comes to Amazon Video on April 20th.