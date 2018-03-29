Twitter makes it easy to share the best part of live videos

It could be the most interesting, controversial, funniest or saddest moment -- whatever it is, you can blast the timestamped video to your followers as a new tweet, send it to a friend as a direct message or share it as a link. The feature works for both ongoing live broadcasts and replays, but if you're watching the former, you can quickly skip to real-time events by tapping "live." It'll also work whether you're sharing videos posted by publications and big companies or those by friends and simple people broadcasting with their phones.

It's a simple change that could make it easier to communicate your thoughts or to start discussions with friends and followers. And the good news is that you can take advantage of it whatever device you use: it'll be available on Twitter for Android, iOS, the web and on Periscope starting today.