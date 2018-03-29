'Westworld' season two trailer offers our first glimpse of Shogunworld

Fans have been theorizing where Westworld would go after the shocking finale to its first season. Now we have a longer look at what will go down starting April 22nd. The latest trailer hints that there's more than just the western-themed park at play, with a flitting look at Shogunworld. There's also a tease that we'll see more of the outside world. Perhaps best of all, though, is that the clip is set to a haunting piano rendition of Nirvana's classic "Heart-shaped Box." If you're in the middle of rewatching season one and looking for clues, the embedded trailer below might give you a few more. Or, it could raise additional questions. Either way, we don't have too much longer to wait, as season two premieres on April 22nd.