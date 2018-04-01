Glitch launches its 'YouTube for app creators'

The project revolves around openness (it recently added the option to embed Glitch-made apps anywhere on the web), and that now extends to the site itself. Fog Creek has opened up the source code for the Glitch website, giving you a chance to shape the community in addition to the apps you make.

There's no certainty that Glitch will catch on -- it's clearly not meant for typical commercial apps with closed source code. However, it could be particularly appealing to both newcomers to programming and those who are more concerned about making code accessible than turning a profit. Fog Creek envisions Glitch as a hub for artists, activists and teachers who don't always have platforms for their work and might be intimidated by the usual hurdles associated with writing and delivering code.