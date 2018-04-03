Oppo 'gradually' winds down its Blu-ray player and audio business

For years home theater fans have loved Oppo's well-engineered and capable products, but today the company announced that after 14 it's getting out of the business (Oppo's mobile arm is separate and will continue) of Blu-ray players, headphones and audio systems. According to a post on its website, "As our latest 4K UHD players reach the pinnacle of their performance, it is time to say goodbye."

It will continue to support existing products with in- and out-of-warranty service, and firmware updates will continue -- Oppo just isn't going to make new devices and is winding down manufacturing. Anyone who purchased a device within the last 30 days can return it for a full refund and if you're still interested in something, all of its devices will still be on sale until they're eventually out of stock. As good as 4K Blu-ray is, the company apparently agrees with those who see a limited future for the technology in the face of streaming.