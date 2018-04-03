Snapchat reinstates Giphy stickers following removal of racist GIFs

Last month, both Snapchat and Instagram pulled Giphy stickers from their apps after users discovered a racist GIF with a slur. At the time, Giphy said that it had removed the GIF in question and fixed the bug that let it through. It also said it would be reviewing all of its GIF stickers manually. Last week, Instagram reinstated Giphy stickers and now, so has Snapchat.
A spokesperson for Snapchat, which has had issues with racist filters in the past, told TechCrunch today that it worked with Giphy to boost its moderation system and that it was content with the changes Giphy has implemented. Last week, Giphy said that it had reviewed all of its GIFs four times, adding that it would review any new GIFs going forward.