BlackBerry sues Snap over map and messaging patents

As Bloomberg noted when BlackBerry sued Facebook, the once-formidable mobilemaker has been looking through its patents and asking companies to pay if it thinks they've been infringing on its IPs. The company could have decided to use its library of patents as an additional source of revenue, now that its phones are no longer in demand. Snap hasn't issued a statement about the lawsuit yet, but a BlackBerry spokesperson told Mashable:

"BlackBerry has a well-earned reputation for protecting and securing our customers' data and privacy. For more than a year we have been working to establish a dialogue with Snap as we believe there are far more opportunities for partnership than disagreement. While we continue to hold this door open, we also have a strong claim that Snap infringed on our intellectual property, harmed our shareholders, and we have an obligation to pursue appropriate legal remedies."