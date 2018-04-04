Canon's sensor can shoot slow-mo footage in the dark

It might seem like Sony is the only company making sensors these days, but Canon is trying to keep up. On top of the crazy 120-megapixel video it flaunted last week, Canon showed footage captured by its 2.2-megapixel, 35MMFHDXS CMOS full-frame sensor. It can capture 100 fps video in extremely low-light conditions, producing some pretty stunning footage, as you can see below. Such a device could be pretty handy for capturing, say, wildlife or waterfalls at night, instead of using an infrared sensor that produces unrealistic images.
The sensor is available in monochrome or color for commercial customers that want to try it out. Canon said that it used very large "19µm x 19µm (square) with proprietary device design technologies," adding that "the sensor's pixels and readout circuitry employ new technologies that reduce noise, which tends to increase as pixel size increases."
The senor is designed for special use cases, like security or surveillance, but it could be a useful artistic tool, as well. Mainly, it's a way for Canon to show that it does have engineering chops, and unlike other camera makers, won't necessarily rely on Sony for its sensors.