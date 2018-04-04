$20,000 mail drone takes flight -- and hits a wall

It was a costly crash, too, as the drone reportedly cost about $20,000.

It's not certain what went wrong, although regional leader Alexei Tsydenov speculated to Reuters that the 100-plus WiFi signals in the area might have played a part. Mind you, we'd take that theory with a grain of salt. Mail drones have flown in denser urban areas than this, so it's not as if WiFi is guaranteed to cause havoc.

This isn't the bitter end -- Tsydenov has vowed to "keep trying." It's not exactly a shining moment for Russian Post, however. The state mail carrier has tried to disassociate itself from the crash, but it had clearly lent its approval with its logo slapped all over the package and the launch pad. And when Russia Post has been hoping to field delivery drones for years, this is a serious snag in its plans -- something tells us it won't rush to roll out more drones in the immediate future.