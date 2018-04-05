A tweet sent Fleetwood Mac back to the Billboard charts

Fleetwood Mac's songs are not boring, and it's very easy to dance to them. That's what Twitter user @bottledfleet showed us all when responding to criticism from an unnamed source that "Fleetwood Mac's music is so boring, you can't even dance to it." @bottledfleet posted a video of a dancer named Elexis Wilson, with backup from The Golden Girls from Alcorn State University, dancing to the song "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac. The tweet and video went viral, with over 142,000 RTs and as a result, the song is back on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs.