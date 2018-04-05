Deluxe projector maker JVC launches a 'budget' $2,500 DLP model

In the past, you'd have to be prepared to pay at least $4,000 to get a JVC 4K projector, which could cost you as much as $35,000. While they're some of the best you can get and are probably worth the price for aficionados, they might still be a bit too expensive if you're on the fence about getting one. That might be why JVC has launched LX-UH1, a $2,500 4K projector that'll still cost you a pretty penny but is at least more affordable than the brand's other offerings.